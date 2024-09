आइफोन १६ कि १५ किन्दा ठीक होला ? थाहा पाउनुहोस् विशेषता

Battery

Up to 22 hours video playback; up to 18 hours video playback (streamed). 20W wired charging. MagSafe wireless charging up to 25W with 30W adapter or higher; Qi2 up to 15W

Up to 20 hours of video playback (16 hours streamed). 20W wired charging. MagSafe wireless charging up to 15W; Qi2 up to 15W