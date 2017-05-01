+
देउवाले दिए बेलायती प्रधानमन्त्री लिज ट्रुसलाई बधाई

अनलाइनखबर अनलाइनखबर
२०७९ भदौ २१ गते १२:१८

२१ भदौ, काठमाडौं। प्रधानमन्त्री शेरबहादुर देउवाले बेलायती महिला प्रधानमन्त्री लिज ट्रुसलाई बधाई दिएका छन् ।

सामाजिक सञ्जाल ट्विटरमा प्रधामन्त्री देउवाले बेलायतको प्रधानमन्त्रीमा निर्वाचित भएकोमा ट्रुसलाई बधाई दिएका हुन् ।

 

लिज ट्रुस शेरबहादुर देउवा

