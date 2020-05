कोरोना जाँच गर्न राखिएको मान्छेको रगत बाँदरले चोरेपछि…

Monkey steals blood samples suspected to be of Covid patients in UP’s Meerut

A monkey snatched away blood samples which were suspected to be of #Covid19 patients. The incident was reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut. Locals were beginning to fear the spread of coronavirus infection after the incident. Later it was clarified that the samples were not for Covid-19.

Posted by Hindustan Times on Friday, May 29, 2020